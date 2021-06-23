Cancel
Tokyo 2020: Wishing very best to our contingent, says PM

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the Olympic-bound Indian contingent the very best for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday. "In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part," PM Modi tweeted while attaching the link of the quiz.

Related
IndiaBirmingham Star

Reforms by conviction and incentives says PM Modi in blog

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and in the backdrop of a financial crunch seen across the world, states in India were able to borrow significantly more in 2020-21 and were able to raise an extra Rs 1.06 lakh crores in the period 2020-21. This, significant increase in availability of resources Prime Minister Narendra Modi said was made possible by an approach of 'Centre-State bhagidari'.
Yogadallassun.com

World is realising benefits of Yoga, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday. "The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga. I thank @PMBhutanfor his constant passion towards...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US pressure won't change our ties with China: Pakistan PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): Clarifying stand over China-Pakistan ties, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that it was very unfair of the United States and Western powers to force countries like Pakistan to take sides and downgrade their ties with China. Imran Khan made these observations in an interview...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: 'A very good day' for debutant Toni Shaw

Toni Shaw began Wednesday by passing her driving test and the happy news kept coming with confirmation of her place at the Tokyo Paralympics. "Today has been a very good day," the 17-year-old swimmer from Aberdeen told BBC Scotland. "It's such a strong British team and it's an honour to be part of it. It means everything, it's so special."
IndiaBirmingham Star

India's global prestige has greatly increase, says Rajnath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): India's prestige across the world has greatly increased, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, adding that development in the country is taking place because of the blessings of the people. During his visit to Lucknow to review the construction process of the...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

PM Modi to share thoughts at CoWIN Conclave tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday as India offers CoWIN as a digital platform to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Authority (NHA) informed on Sunday. "We are elated to announce that Hon'ble PM...
IndiaPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM; PM Modi sends his 'best wishes'

Jul. 4—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took oath as the eleventh chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after he was elected as the leader of the BJP's legislature party in the hill state, thus paving the way for his elevation to the state's top post. Dhami was administered oath of office by governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

PM Modi urges countries to fight COVID-19 pandemic

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India will offer the CoWIN platform as a digital public platform to other countries to run their own COVID-19 vaccination drives to fight the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday at the CoWIN Global Conclave. While addressing the conclave, PM...
Indiahoustonmirror.com

Mamata urges PM Modi to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'substantially' reduce taxes charged by the Central government on petrol and diesel, and to 'check the overall inflationary trend in the country'. In a letter addressing PM Modi, Mamata said,...
Worlddallassun.com

17 memebers submit proposal to host ICC white-ball events

Dubai [UAE], July 5 (ANI): Following the expansion to its event programme in the next cycle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has commenced the process to identify the hosts for men's white-ball events to be held post-2023. Eight men's ODI and T20 events, comprising two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups,...
Sportsdallassun.com

Paine talks about slow over rates in Test matches

Hobart [Australia], July 5 (ANI): Australia Test captain Tim Paine on Monday urged the match referees to show consistency when imposing points penalties for slow over-rates. Australia saw its points being deducted in the second Test in Melbourne against India for slow over-rate and this played a crucial role in the side not being able to make the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC).
Educationdallassun.com

Over 250 participants attended Kalorex Group's conclave

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the COVID-19 pandemic brought a paradigm shift in work cultures across the globe with remote working taking the center stage, a national-level conclave on Hybrid Work Culture - Vision 2025 was organised by Kalorex Group on Saturday. Even as normalcy resumes gradually, while...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Heroin worth over Rs 2,000 cr seized in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Mumbai has seized 293.81 kgs of heroin worth over Rs 2,000 crores in the international illicit market at Nhava Sheva Port here. "A total of 293.81 kgs of heroin was recovered from the six gunny bags and seized under the...
Indiadallassun.com

Varanasi mangoes, black rice, bottle gourd go global

By Ajit K DubeyVaranasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): When the entire country was facing strict lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commerce Ministry worked towards bringing the delicious mangoes and vegetables of Varanasi and nearby areas to reach the international markets in Europe and Middle Eastern countries for the first time.
Businessdallassun.com

AIWMI launches Qualifi India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Association of International Wealth Management of India (AIWMI), a not-for-profit organization and a globally recognized membership association for finance professionals, has launched a national initiative 'Qualifi India'. With the aim of upskilling people through advanced finance education programs during the...
Sportsdallassun.com

Pujara, Shaw have styles that are entirely opposite: Butt

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt disagreed with Brad Hogg's suggestion of Prithvi Shaw being a possible replacement for Cheteshwar Pujara at No.3 in Test cricket for India. The former Australia spinner had said Shaw was more suited at the number three position rather than...

