It's Time To Beat the Summer Heat With a Visit to Yachats, Oregon

Town of Yachats, OR, under a rainbow Photo courtesy of yachats.org

Long time local residents in Eugene, Oregon, often head “to the coast” when they want to get away from the heat and wiggle their toes in the sand. Through the majestic forests, we travel a couple of hours to the beach towns of Newport, Cannon Beach, Florence, and Yachats. The weather has been unseasonably hot this past week, so it made sense for me to head to the coast.

I took my kids to Florence once, but we only stayed about an hour and probably didn’t get to enjoy it as much as we could now. My youngest was a toddler, and the long drive was stressful. But I’d never been to Yachats. I met a new friend there and planned to stay overnight for Summer Solstice.

I chose the perfect time to go, with my kids away visiting their dad for the weekend. I had a peaceful drive. I noticed dunes to my left when I reached Florence. I got excited because sand reminds me of my hometown and is a rare sight in Eugene.

Just before the sea lion caves, the road gets steeper with winding curves. I caught a glimpse of the stunning landscape of the Oregon coast, waves crashing against dark basalt rocks on sandy beaches. I squealed with glee, knowing I’d arrived at the edge of the continent. As a longtime resident of California, I get a thrill every time I see the ocean.

I felt my energy shift as I drove effortlessly through the mountains toward Yachats. The drive there is almost as sweet as the visit itself. The fog enveloped me like a gentle blanket, the sun peeking out to bring the joy of welcoming summer.

Yachats reminds me of my hometown of Carpinteria, CA, only smaller, with a wilder ocean. People in Oregon don’t go to the coast just for the beach, though. We come for the cool breeze, quiet calm of the salty air, and the local shops on the main drag.

Small town folks are often some of the friendliest you’ll encounter, and Yachats locals are no exception. Everyone is warm and inviting.

The official Yachats website elegantly describes the town:

Yachats (say YAH-hots) was named after the Yachats River, and is a word derived from native local languages. Ya’Xaik (YAH-hike) was the Alseas’ word for the locale.

Nestled between lush temperate rainforest and rhythmic Pacific surf, the vibrant village of Yachats opens a window to the environment. — yachats.org

I met my friends at a Summer Solstice event at Yachats Commons (a community center), where we watched a live 80s band called Weird Science. It was an outdoor event, and no masks or physical distancing were required. People were dancing close and having a good time celebrating together.

After we watched the band play, we walked a block to dine at The Historic Drift Inn Café. I wrote a full review of their fabulous food and wonderful ambiance, which you can read here.

We stayed one night at the Dublin House Motel in a quiet, understated room facing the ocean. We decided to roam around the town in the evening, and discovered a few interesting shops.

I love crystals, so I was excited to find two gem stores: Planet Yachats and Styx, Stones, ‘n Bones. Both storefront windows are adorned with dozens of spectacular amethyst and other fossil and rock treasures. They were closed that Sunday, but I’ll prepare to meander for a while there next time. They currently observe physical distancing and require masks inside.

A plethora of crystals at Styx, Stones, ‘n Bones Photo courtesy of yachats.org

From the quaint shops to breathtaking ocean views, you’ll enjoy the little town of Yachats, Oregon. Relax with a gourmet coffee or tea at Green Salmon Coffee Company, then head down to gaze at the starfish in the tide pools. I’ll see you there at low tide, next time I head “to the coast.”

