Pickens, SC

Built with pride in Pickens

By Contact Our Editor
yourpickenscounty.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridge Brothers of Pickens built and transported the first of three bridges designed for Greenville’s. Unity Park on June 16. The bridge was set in place over the Reedy River, upstream of the crossing at Hudson Street. The bridge will open on July 9 along with a new Swamp Rabbit Trail connection on the north side of the river. At right, from left, Rep. Davey Hiott, Bridge Brothers operation manager Nic Salis and Pickens Mayor Fletcher Perry were on site at Bridge Brothers, located at Empire Properties (the old Ryobi site), to watch the bridge loaded up to head out to its new home. Pat Mulkey/photos.

www.yourpickenscounty.com
