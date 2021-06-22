It’s True: Stress Does Turn Hair Gray (And It’s Reversible)
Legend has it that Marie Antoinette’s hair turned gray overnight just before her beheading in 1791. Though the legend is inaccurate—hair that has already grown out of the follicle does not change color—a new study(link is external and opens in a new window) from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is the first to offer quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in people.scienceblog.com