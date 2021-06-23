Pickens Chamber June member of the month

AnMed Health Cannon Hospital, located at 123 W.G. Acker Drive in Pickens, was recently named the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month for June. AnMed Health Cannon is a 55-bed hospital proudly serving Pickens County. As part of the AnMed Health network, the hospital brings cutting-edge health care to the local community. The hospital offers a full range of radiology services, including CT Scans, MRIs and digital mammography, general surgery and emergency and critical care. In 2019, the South Carolina Office of Rural Health named AnMed Health Cannon the Rural Health Provider of the Year. In addition, the hospital has been the recipient of dozens of Zero Harm Awards given by the South Carolina Hospital Association. Pictured are, front row, from left, Bryan Owens, Interim CEO Michael Cunningham, Russell Crumley, Stacie Andersen, Angel Myers, Liza Holder and Rebekah Hemphill. In the middle row are Elizabeth Black, Chris Hendrix, Mark Necessary, Kimberly Fant and Anna Chastain, and in back is Dr. Peter Schriver.