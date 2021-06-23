Carol Jean (Grussendorf MacDowell) Schuschke 1941 - 2021

Carol Jean (Grussendorf MacDowell) Schuschke died on June 25, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs. She was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Active in choir and band, she played saxophone in the city band. After graduating from ICC, she went on to become a dental assistant. She was active in her church, both in Grand Rapids, and after moving to Colorado Springs. After retirement, she became an accomplihsed stained glass artist.