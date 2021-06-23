Cancel
Zone 7 revamps website with focus on user experience

By Julia Baum
PleasantonWeekly
PleasantonWeekly
 13 days ago
Redesigned site aims to 'provide a more user-friendly, transparent, and accessible space'. Zone 7 Water Agency unveiled its revamped website last Thursday, showcasing a streamlined and more user-friendly platform with updated content, enhanced cybersecurity and a fresh new look. Agency officials said in a statement that the site "aims to...

