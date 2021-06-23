Zone 7 revamps website with focus on user experience

In a world where media plays a huge role in marketing and advertising, the quality of videos created by business owners and content creators is essential. Therefore, numerous individuals such as online marketers, owners of podcasts, social media marketers and freelancers, and businesses have employed videos as part of their marketing strategies. To increase the quality of the videos used, people have been searching for perfect voiceovers for their videos as it will result in traffic, leads and sales. As a result, there are numerous text-to-speech software in the marketplace. However, most of the software does not meet content creators’ needs as they tend to sound robotic and mechanical, hence, does not effectively attract the targeted audience. The Speechelo text to speech software claims to make your videos more attractive and professional by perfectly replicating the inflections and nuance of human speech. In this Speechelo review, we’ll examine the software, its perks, and whether it is worth your investment. (Any/all of the links on this post are affiliate links of which the author receives a small commission from sales of this product/service, but the price is the same to you.)