TZD visits intersection of County Roads 57, 336

On June 14, 2021, a group of interdisciplinary traffic safety professionals including engineers, educators, enforcement and members of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners conducted a site visit at intersection County Road 57 and County Road 336 where there have recently been three fatalities caused by two serious accidents. The group discussed several engineering solutions for the intersection. Itasca County will utilize the recommendations of the group in determining next steps and the public can expect to see modifications in the future.