Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Itasca County, MN

TZD visits intersection of County Roads 57, 336

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 14 days ago

On June 14, 2021, a group of interdisciplinary traffic safety professionals including engineers, educators, enforcement and members of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners conducted a site visit at intersection County Road 57 and County Road 336 where there have recently been three fatalities caused by two serious accidents. The group discussed several engineering solutions for the intersection. Itasca County will utilize the recommendations of the group in determining next steps and the public can expect to see modifications in the future.

www.grandrapidsmn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Itasca County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Itasca County, MN
Health
County
Itasca County, MN
Itasca County, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Roads#Traffic Accident#Tzd#Public Safety#Ems#Drive Smart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy