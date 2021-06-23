Cancel
Real Estate

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner list stunning nine-bed, 11-bath LA mansion with pool on one acre for $16.75M

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are apparently looking for a new home.

The couple have listed for sale a nine-bedroom mansion they purchased in November 2019 that's just three miles from a property bought at the same time by Joe's brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Joe and Sophie paid $14.1 million for the residence in the exclusive Royal Oaks neighborhood of the LA suburb of Encino and have put it back on the market for $16.75 million, according to WSJ.com Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMxo2_0acgYvmc00
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have listed their nine-bedroom, 11-bathroom LA mansion for sale for $16.75 million just 18 months after they purchased it for $14.1 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouF7v_0acgYvmc00
The musician, 31, and the actress , 25, married in May 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, last July 

Described as a contemporary masterpiece, the home offers 15,000-square-feet of living space and is situated on an acre of land.

In addition to the nine bedrooms, there are 11 bathrooms and plenty of luxury touches.

The wood and stone property includes European cabinetry and raised ceilings.

Glass walls and sliding doors are perfect for indoor/outdoor living in the private compound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjcGT_0acgYvmc00
Described as a contemporary masterpiece, the home offers 15,000-square-feet of living space. The wood and stone property includes European cabinetry and raised ceilings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cT0fg_0acgYvmc00
Glass walls and sliding doors are perfect for indoor/outdoor living in the private compound situated on one acre in the upscale Royal Oaks neighborhood of Encino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlmC8_0acgYvmc00
The extensive home is located just three miles from the luxury estate purchased in November 2019 by Joe's brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoNcY_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1NAS_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qX0rh_0acgYvmc00
The home has a large wine cellar adjacent to the formal dining room with statement chandeliers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RPyt_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Js0gw_0acgYvmc00

In addition to the main house, there's a two-bedroom guest house and a four-car garage.

Other amenities include a home theater, a wine cellar and a wood-paneled bar.

There's also a gym, home office, hair salon and an aquarium as well as two kitchens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyNs0_0acgYvmc00
The main suite includes a living area with fireplace, high wood ceilings and two balconies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgvFU_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxPQm_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFnAn_0acgYvmc00
The bathrooms have a spa feel to them with standalone tubs, showers and custom vanities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtgMA_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347pgL_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B58XL_0acgYvmc00
Among the home's many amenities is a gym and workout room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd3QF_0acgYvmc00
There's a home theater with projector and surround sound, and plenty of comfy seating 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYgSX_0acgYvmc00
A wood-paneled bar includes a DJ station as well as a pool table and opens onto the backyard

The grounds offer a lap pool with jacuzzi, a putting green, and a seating area wrapped around a large oak tree.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding on May 1 2019. They exchanged vows for a second time in France the following June.

In July last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Willa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEE1E_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvE1d_0acgYvmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MaOU_0acgYvmc00
The compound enjoys complete privacy and is perfect for entertaining
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3XhS_0acgYvmc00
There's also a home office, hair salon and an aquarium as well as a four-car garage
