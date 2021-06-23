Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner list stunning nine-bed, 11-bath LA mansion with pool on one acre for $16.75M
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are apparently looking for a new home.
The couple have listed for sale a nine-bedroom mansion they purchased in November 2019 that's just three miles from a property bought at the same time by Joe's brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra.
Joe and Sophie paid $14.1 million for the residence in the exclusive Royal Oaks neighborhood of the LA suburb of Encino and have put it back on the market for $16.75 million, according to WSJ.com Tuesday.
Described as a contemporary masterpiece, the home offers 15,000-square-feet of living space and is situated on an acre of land.
In addition to the nine bedrooms, there are 11 bathrooms and plenty of luxury touches.
The wood and stone property includes European cabinetry and raised ceilings.
Glass walls and sliding doors are perfect for indoor/outdoor living in the private compound.
In addition to the main house, there's a two-bedroom guest house and a four-car garage.
Other amenities include a home theater, a wine cellar and a wood-paneled bar.
There's also a gym, home office, hair salon and an aquarium as well as two kitchens.
The grounds offer a lap pool with jacuzzi, a putting green, and a seating area wrapped around a large oak tree.
Joe and Sophie tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding on May 1 2019. They exchanged vows for a second time in France the following June.
In July last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Willa.