Lucha’s Comfort Footwear on Fair Oaks Ave has provided service to the people of South Pasadena for over 35 years, since 1985. For those wondering what may set them apart, leave it to owner, Lucia Wiltrout, to explain, “We specialize in people who have foot issues (and) have two certified orthopedists here along with certified compression socks vendors. So we’re not really an ordinary shoe store. We don’t just sell shoes, we provide a service to our customers.”