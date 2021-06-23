Cancel
The Library's Summer Reading Program "Tales and Tails" kicks off

By Erik Sietsema
bigsandymountaineer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Sandy Public Library Summer Reading Program welcomed Scott Hemmer from the Fish Wildlife and Parks department as guest speaker to speak with the children about area wildlife. Mr. Hemmer is a Wildlife Biologist who does educational talks along the Hi-Line and to other communities in the area. The event was an overwhelming success, with 55 Big Sandy students and 11 adults showing up to listen to the talk. One young man who attended explained that his favorite part of the event was when Mr. Hemmer passed around different hides of animals, particularly the lynx fur. Librarian, Darlene Cline, explained that Scott brings a large tote full of animal furs to presentations to pass around. Other skins included: a black bear, coyotes, wolf, mountain lion, a baby white link, a mink, and a wolverine. The kids reacted with particular interest to the wolverine. Darlene explained: "I have a picture of one hanging here in the library, so there were a lot of kids who said 'Hey I know that's the wolverine.' So that was pretty cool." The presentation lasted for around 45 minutes.

