MPs have voted for “draconian” protest laws in spite of mounting warnings over human rights and questions over whether police want or need the powers.A bill backed by the House of Commons would allow police to impose restrictions on protests based on noise and ban demonstrations by a single person.It would also create a criminal offence of “public nuisance”, lower the bar for prosecuting people who violate conditions and increase maximum prison sentences to a year.The Liberal Democrats failed in a bid to cut the controversial clauses out of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on Monday after their...