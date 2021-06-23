Mr. Williams goes to Helena for Boys State

Big Sandy's own Wyatt Williams went to Boys State from June 6th-11th to learn more about how our state, county, and city governments work. The American Legion Boys State is a program dedicated to educating high school students in the legislative process, bill writing, and the election system. It presents students with a simulation of various government situations so they can learn well-rounded and realistic lessons. Boys state was first organized by the American Legion in 1935, hoping to foster patriotism, citizenship, and leadership through the week-long program. Wyatt described it as sort of "Like a camp, that goes into deeper detail of how government works."