Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters respond to Orsini Apartment complex fire in LA

Posted by 
-Ellie-
-Ellie-
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLRRb_0acgXYiE00
Woman standing in apartment window in high-riseCeline Lityo/Unsplash

On Monday just before 11 pm, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 550 N Figueroa St. in Chinatown. Strangely, firefighters on the scene reported there were no visible signs of smoke or fire. Upon arrival, the fire department investigated further.

The fire was in the Orsini Apartments in Los Angeles, a luxury resort-style apartment complex.

Firefighters were notified by the building’s security that there was a fire in a trash chute.

Smoke was then detected on the second and sixth floors. Multiple fire units were called on the scene of the fire.

Firefighters advised they had units on the roof who made their way down to the sixth floor.

They found light smoke on the second floor, then headed toward the trash chute on that floor but found no fire.

Ultimately, firefighters reported they are found light smoke coming from the trash chute on the parking level.

The sprinkler system was activated on two levels in the garage amid hazy smoke and some flames.

Firefighters advised that additional units headed to the second level to aid units.

Firefighters finally reported that they found a dumpster fire that was not connected to the building.

About fifteen minutes later, firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. Further information about the event or the cause of the fire is currently unavailable.

The Da Vinci, The Orsini

Geoffrey H. Palmer’s Renaissance Collection apartment buildings have their own fascinating history, and the Orsini is included. What’s interesting here is that The Da Vinci, a similarly styled apartment building, experienced a very similar fire in 2014.

LA Weekly reports: “It started with a brief flash of light. For nearly two hours, the fire secretly smoldered. Hundreds of cars rushed by, their drivers unaware. By the time the security guard smelled the smoke, by the time firefighters and news cameras began to arrive at the scene at around 1:15 a.m., it was too late.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
-Ellie-

-Ellie-

Oakland, CA
796
Followers
167
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

SF Bay Area (formerly OC) writer, mindfulness educator, and mindset coach passionate about public safety. Big fan of improv, funny lawn ornaments, and truthiness. IG: @bigsisterco | https://bigsister.co

 https://www.elliebozmarova.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Firefighters#Cars#Structure Fire#Apartment Building#Accident#Orsini Apartment#Lityo Unsplash#N Figueroa St#Renaissance Collection#La Weekly#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Person shot at Ruby Room in Oakland

Shortly after 3 am a shooting was reported at 132 14th St, at Oakland’s popular dive bar, Ruby Room. The Oakland Police Department arrived on the scene minutes later. Police confirmed the shooting took place. They a person with a gunshot wound on the left leg and one shell casing.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Fatal motorcycle collision in Boyle Heights

Motorcycle similar to the one in the accidentZac Wolff/Unsplash. On Monday at 6:22 pm a fatal motorcycle crash was reported at 3146 E Olympic Blvd near E 7th St & Hollins St. A Citizen app user shows video of a damaged motorcycle on the sidewalk due to a crash.
Posted by
-Ellie-

Man shot by officer after car pursuit in Pacoima

On Monday shortly after 10 am police received a report of a man armed with a pistol on the onramp of the I-5 freeway near Terra Bella Street. An air unit assisting requested traffic control while officers searched for the suspect.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Twenty rescued from major fire in the Tenderloin

At 6:30 am on Saturday morning a large fire erupted at the Sierra Madre Apartments at 421 Leavenworth St in the Tenderloin. Firefighters arrived on scene and called for traffic control to close O'Farrell St and Ellis St. Emergency Medical Services were requested on the scene shortly after.
Glendale, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Suspect barricaded in vehicle in Glendale after police pursuit

At 7:25 pm on Monday a suspect attempted to escape from police in a vehicle near San Fernando Rd & Clybourn Ave in Glendale. Police used helicopters and other resources to catch up to the suspect as they headed down San Fernando Rd. toward Allegheny St. The vehicle continued northbound on San Fernando Rd. toward Montague St. with police pursuing.
Stockton, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Search for armed suspect in Stockton skate park continues

Skate park at sunsetRobson Hatsukami Morgan/Unsplash. At 11:30 am on Sunday police received a report of two men armed with guns at 4106 N El Dorado St. in Stockton. Minutes later, police arrived on scene to investigate further information that the suspects were walking toward Dunkin’ Donuts nearby, at 6107 N El Dorado St.
Posted by
-Ellie-

Gas leak in the Richmond leads to evacuations

The San Francisco Fire Department and PG&E were involved in an operation lasting several hours after a gas leak prompted evacuations and a shelter-in-place order in the Inner Richmond on Thursday evening.
Posted by
-Ellie-

Missing 15-year-old hiker returns home from Hollywood Hills

At 8 pm on Monday a missing 15-year-old hiker returned home after being missing for over seven hours. The incident of the missing hiker was reported earlier that evening at Weidlake Dr & Montlake Dr. The boy was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
Posted by
-Ellie-

Skyscraper fire in SoMa

Just before 5:30 pm on Sunday, a fire was reported at 1075 Market Street in San Francisco’s SoMa area at San Francisco's National Hotel, next door to American Conservatory Theater's Strand Theater near Civic Center BART Station.
Posted by
-Ellie-

Third street fire burns in Downtown LA

Candle burning in a dimly lit spaceJaclyn Moy/Unsplash. At 1:52 am a structure fire was reported at 139 E 3rd St near the corner of S Los Angeles St. in Los Angeles. Video footage from Citizen app user @William350 showed a large blaze extending from the building.