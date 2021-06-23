Firefighters respond to Orsini Apartment complex fire in LA

Woman standing in apartment window in high-rise Celine Lityo/Unsplash

On Monday just before 11 pm, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 550 N Figueroa St. in Chinatown. Strangely, firefighters on the scene reported there were no visible signs of smoke or fire. Upon arrival, the fire department investigated further.

The fire was in the Orsini Apartments in Los Angeles, a luxury resort-style apartment complex.

Firefighters were notified by the building’s security that there was a fire in a trash chute.

Smoke was then detected on the second and sixth floors. Multiple fire units were called on the scene of the fire.

Firefighters advised they had units on the roof who made their way down to the sixth floor.

They found light smoke on the second floor, then headed toward the trash chute on that floor but found no fire.

Ultimately, firefighters reported they are found light smoke coming from the trash chute on the parking level.

The sprinkler system was activated on two levels in the garage amid hazy smoke and some flames.

Firefighters advised that additional units headed to the second level to aid units.

Firefighters finally reported that they found a dumpster fire that was not connected to the building.

About fifteen minutes later, firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. Further information about the event or the cause of the fire is currently unavailable.

The Da Vinci, The Orsini

Geoffrey H. Palmer’s Renaissance Collection apartment buildings have their own fascinating history, and the Orsini is included. What’s interesting here is that The Da Vinci, a similarly styled apartment building, experienced a very similar fire in 2014.

LA Weekly reports : “It started with a brief flash of light. For nearly two hours, the fire secretly smoldered. Hundreds of cars rushed by, their drivers unaware. By the time the security guard smelled the smoke, by the time firefighters and news cameras began to arrive at the scene at around 1:15 a.m., it was too late.”

