Would you pay $2.2million for a piece of TV history? Rundown Melbourne police watch-house property that featured in Blue Heelers is up for a sale in Melbourne and it has a whopping price tag

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

The watch-house which featured in the iconic Australian police drama Blue Heelers is now available to purchase, so fans can own their very own piece of TV history.

The four-bedroom property located in Williamstown, Melbourne, is listed with a price guide of a whopping $2m to $2.2m reports realestate.com.au.

The home itself appeared in external shots in the popular show, which ran for 12 years from 1994 to 2006 and depicted the everyday lives of the residents of Mount Thomas, a fictional town in Victoria.

Own a piece of TV history! The watch-house which featured in Australian police drama Blue Heelers is now available to purchase - for a cool $2.2million

The house is also situated next door to the show's fictional Mount Thomas police station.

The rundown home - which could do a much needed face lift and architectural flare - boasts a double brick exterior, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and period details throughout.

There's a living area with large windows, a kitchen and dining room, one bathroom and a large driveway,

Every room features a built-in fireplace, while there's a butler's pantry in the kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom.

Huge: The home has a double brick exterior, high ceilings, hardwood floor and period details throughout
Blank canvas: Every room features a built-in fireplace, while there's a butler's pantry in the kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom
Popular: Blue Heelers is the fourth-most popular TV show in Australian history with 25 Logies to its name, while lead actress Lisa McCune won four Gold Logies for the series. Pictured L to R: John Wood, William McInnes and Lisa McCune
There it is! The home itself appeared in external shots in the popular police drama, which ran for 12 years from 1994 to 2006

While the outdoor area could also use some TLC, there is a vast amount of space and a large shed at the back.

Compton Green agent Dee Gibson told realestate.com.au that the home actually serves as living quarters for real Williamstown police in the early 1900s.

'Its true history was that it was the watchkeeper’s residence, so I’m sure it would have many stories to tell if it could talk,' she said.

'It’s not common to find 700sq m of land and for that reason alone it makes it a unique proposition.'

Blue Heelers is the fourth-most popular TV show in Australian history, with 25 Logies to its name, while lead actress Lisa McCune won four Gold Logies for the series.

Vast: While the outdoor area could also use some TLC, there is a vast amount of space and a large shed at the back

Australians were in tears when Lisa's character Maggie Doyle was fatally shot in dramatic scenes of Blue Heelers in 2000.

Almost two decades on from the iconic TV moment, the actress revealed in 2018 that she never wanted the police officer to die.

In the police drama, Maggie was shot and killed a day before she was due to enter witness protection, after she found a computer disk with information about a gang.

She told news.com.au: 'I understand why they had to do it, but I think because I knew she had such a strong, young female following I felt really strongly that I wanted her to stay alive.'

Tragedy: Lisa McCune's character Maggie Doyle was fatally shot in dramatic scenes of Blue Heelers in 2000
