Reds' Votto serves 1-game suspension after ump argument

By Associated Press
wpsdlocal6.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is serving a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball. The ban comes three days after being ejected for arguing with an umpire. Votto was already slated to rest in the series finale at Minnesota. It was an afternoon start following a...

