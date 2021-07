Until this day, no out man has ever played on an American professional football team. That means Americans have never turned on the TV to see an honest gay man in the end zone. Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib made history on Monday by casually coming out as gay via social media. While retired players such as Dave Kopay (who has been called the father of the modern LGBTQ sports movement) and others came out publicly after retiring — and Michael Sam made history in 2014 as the first openly gay player to be drafted — Nassib is the first active NFL player to do so, a milestone for which many in the LGBTQ community have been waiting decades.