It's the annual W.T. Trailer Park BBQ and this year's blast is going to be one to. remember! Well known in the community and by law enforcement agencies for its double crossing and questionable happenings, this BBQ is a recipe for disaster. However, with fine cookin' and Texas wine on the menu, all of the ill-mannered and illiterate residents are certain to be there - hair curlers and all, y'all! With too much history and not enough space, something is bound to happen to send one of the guests over the edge...and another one to their death. As the night unfolds, you will have to defend your innocence while figuring out which one of your rotten, no good neighbors is to blame for this murderous misadventure!