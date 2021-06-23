Cancel
NBA

Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

By Associated Press
wpsdlocal6.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) - Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a...

Ivica Zubac
Deandre Ayton
Jae Crowder
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Clippers
