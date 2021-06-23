Virtuous China-U.S. competition contributes to world peace: media

“The chief practical use of history is to deliver us from plausible historical analogies.”. Historical analogies are vital tools to navigate the present and shape the future, particularly given humanity's general lack of clairvoyance. However, such analogies must be carefully chosen; overreliance on a particular historical episode can instill assumptions in the minds of strategists or students of strategy that too often go unexamined. Currently, the Cold War reigns as the dominant analogy in framing U.S.-China relations in the 21st century. This prominence is unsurprising given that conflict’s recent vintage and superficial similarities between contemporary China and the former USSR.[2] Nevertheless, Robert Jervis argues recent history and experience provide powerful, but problematic, “source[s] of beliefs about international relations and images of other countries.”[3] Yet, “individuals as well as institutions [tend] to default to the stories they know, to comfortable and familiar narratives” as they attempt to understand new challenges.[4] Thus, Eliot Cohen writes, “the historical mind cries out for some variety.”[5] Such a lack of analogical variety afflicts current discourse on U.S.-China competition, leading decision-makers and analysts to reflexively interpret events through the lens of ill-fitting precedent.