Virtuous China-U.S. competition contributes to world peace: media

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Virtuous China-U.S. competition can contribute to world peace and development by promoting infrastructure, vaccines, and a better environment, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday citing a Chinese expert. The article, entitled "Can China and the U.S. Pursue virtuous competition, rather than vicious...

Russia warns US on relocating withdrawl from Afghan

Russia warns US on relocating withdrawl from Afghan

Moscow [Russia], July 6 (ANI): Russian Special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has warned the United States that the process of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan should not turn into a redeployment of the US and NATO infrastructure to the countries of Central Asia. Russia has already sent such a...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Xi Focus: Xi Jinping's take on CPC's approach to engaging with world

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Themed "For the People's Wellbeing: the Responsibility of Political Parties," the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit will be held Tuesday via video link. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, will attend the summit in...
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Biggest' Cybersecurity Threat Posed by US: China

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Amid strained ties between Washington and Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday said that the United States is "the top threat to global cybersecurity.""As facts have proven time and again, it is the US that has been forcing companies to install backdoors and obtaining user data in violation of relevant rules. The US itself is the top threat to global cybersecurity," Wenbin said during a press briefing.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi holds video conference with French, German leaders

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid strained ties with European Union (EU). According to Global Times, the leaders of France and Germany expressed their support behind an EU-China investment agreement,...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Australian Senator calls China 'one of biggest threats'

Canberra [Australia], July 4 (ANI): Matt Canavan, the Senator of Australia's National Party, has called China one of the 'biggest threats' to the country's liberties and future prosperity. "There are three Cs which we are challenged with at the moment: There's COVID, there's climate change and there's China," Sputnik quoted...
Public Healthdallassun.com

China's dictatorship bound to fail in post-COVID world

Taipei [Taiwan], July 4 (ANI): As the post-pandemic world will bring new changes to the global political landscape, China's aggressive internal dictatorship and external expansionism is bound to fail and will demonstrate the clearing of a 'political virus' promulgated by Beijing. The most important post-COVID change will be the geopolitical...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russia sees cooperation with China, India as key goal

Moscow [Russia], July 3 (ANI): A new Russian policy document released on Saturday lists developing cooperation with China and India as among the main goals for the country's national security strategy. The document, approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, sets the task of "developing comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Foreign Policymilwaukeesun.com

US-led Indo-Pacific strategy 'should be dumped': China

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy, which is aimed at countering Beijing, "should be dumped at a trash heap", said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Wang said the strategy adopted by the United...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. says China's nuclear buildup 'concerning'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday that China’s rapid build-up of its nuclear forces was “concerning” and called on Beijing to engage with it to reduce “the risks of destabilizing arms races.”. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a news briefing the build-up had become more difficult...
Foreign Policyrealcleardefense.com

Applying an Overlooked Analogy to U.S.-China Competition

“The chief practical use of history is to deliver us from plausible historical analogies.”. Historical analogies are vital tools to navigate the present and shape the future, particularly given humanity's general lack of clairvoyance. However, such analogies must be carefully chosen; overreliance on a particular historical episode can instill assumptions in the minds of strategists or students of strategy that too often go unexamined. Currently, the Cold War reigns as the dominant analogy in framing U.S.-China relations in the 21st century. This prominence is unsurprising given that conflict’s recent vintage and superficial similarities between contemporary China and the former USSR.[2] Nevertheless, Robert Jervis argues recent history and experience provide powerful, but problematic, “source[s] of beliefs about international relations and images of other countries.”[3] Yet, “individuals as well as institutions [tend] to default to the stories they know, to comfortable and familiar narratives” as they attempt to understand new challenges.[4] Thus, Eliot Cohen writes, “the historical mind cries out for some variety.”[5] Such a lack of analogical variety afflicts current discourse on U.S.-China competition, leading decision-makers and analysts to reflexively interpret events through the lens of ill-fitting precedent.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

House passes bills to make U.S. science more competitive with China

The House passed two bills on Monday that would bolster scientific research in an effort to give the U.S. a competitive edge over China. Why it matters: There have been concerns among lawmakers that the U.S. is being left behind in science and technology innovation as the Chinese Communist Party gains ground — something President Biden noted in his statement welcoming the House legislation Monday.
ChinaBirmingham Star

All-out attack by China on Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): The recent shutdown of the 26-year-old Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has signalled an all-out Chinese attack against media and free speech in the region, as the government has already announced that it would tighten rules about accrediting journalists and restrict access to "trusted media".
ChinaFlorida Star

Australian Senator Reflects On China ‘Competition’

CANBERRA, Australia — Anthony Albanese says a more aggressive China requires the Australian government to take a more subtle approach than talking up conflict. Recently installed Defense Minister Peter Dutton and home affairs chief Mike Pezzullo have talked about the “drums of war”, amid growing tensions with Beijing. “We need to recognize that China has got more aggressive and we need […]
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China contributes a quarter of world's newly forested land: white paper

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Satellite images show that from 2000 to 2017, China contributed a quarter of the world's newly forested land, ranking first among all countries, according to a white paper released Thursday. The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and...
ProtestsWorld Economic Forum

Report: COVID-19 made the world less peaceful

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. At least 158 countries recorded pandemic-related violence between January 2020 and April 2021. These incidents ranged from individual attacks to anti-lockdown demonstrations that turned violent. In all, there were around 5,000...

