Update on the latest sports

MLB

 13 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton was the hero as the Phoenix Suns took a two-game-to-none lead in the NBA's Western Conference Finals. Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to give the Suns a 104-103 triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. After Ayton's winning slam, the referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling the basket was good.

Related
NHLwcn247.com

Columbus goalie dies in fireworks mishap... Hawks sign coach

UNDATED (AP) — A medical examiner in Michigan says Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (mah-TEES’ kihv-LIHN’-ihks) died of chest trauma due to a fireworks mortar blast. Police in Novi, Michigan, tell The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Police say Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled with several other people. Kivlenieks was pronounced dead after first responders reached the scene. The 24-year-old was a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets’ future goaltender and represented Latvia at this spring’s world hockey championship.
NBAwcn247.com

NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

PHOENIX (AP) — This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. They've added an aging, but motivated Hall of Fame-caliber point guard in Chris Paul. They added a few more savvy veterans to the roster. And they've paired them with talented young players like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, who have embraced postseason basketball. Phoenix is rolling with a 12-4 record in the postseason and seems to be peaking at the right time. The Suns appear poised to bring home the franchise's first NBA championship.
NBAwcn247.com

Bucks' playoff toughness should help them win championship

There’s an excellent chance the Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their lone NBA title by winning it all again. The uncertain health situation of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it easy to understand why oddsmakers have made the Bucks an underdog to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA finals. But the Bucks have enough firepower and playoff toughness to win this series if Antetokounmpo is available. The Bucks also showed in the Eastern Conference finals they have enough toughness to thrive without Antetokounmpo if necessary.
NBAwcn247.com

Michigan guard DeVante Jones withdraws from NBA draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard DeVante’ Jones has withdrawn from the NBA draft. The transfer from Coastal Carolina made the announcement Monday on Twitter. Jones was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year last season. He averaged 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals as a junior. Jones was the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and was an all-conference player as a sophomore. Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson entered the NBA draft, but the Big Ten Freshman of the Year left open the option of staying for his sophomore season.
NBAwcn247.com

Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan for him to accept the job full time after leading the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says the agreement was reached Monday. The 56-year-old McMillan was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. The young Hawks then went 27-11 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They beat the New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the conference final.
Columbus, OHwcn247.com

Federer, Djokovic win, Gauff gone...Goalie fireworks death

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, five-time champion Novak Djokovic and 2018 champion Angelique Kerber have all won in straight sets at Centre Court. Kerber’s victory ended the run of 17-year-old American Coco Gauff. There are going to be more than 10 first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalists this year. That includes the top two women’s seeds, Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka.
BasketballPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ Australia career has scandalous allegations from whistleblower Andrew Bogut

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is in the news again. This time around, he’s being dragged into a scandal involving the Australian government and the national team over alleged threats from the former to withdraw financial support for the national basketball program. To make this narrative even juicier, the whistleblower here is former Golden State Warriors big man and Australian national team icon Andrew Bogut.
MLBwcn247.com

Indians' Ramírez back in lineup after missing 3 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland Indians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was back in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay after missing three games because of a sore left elbow. Zach Plesac is scheduled to return and start Thursday night’s game against Kansas City after being out with a broken thumb on his pitching hand. The right-hander will go to the team’s complex in Arizona during the All-Star break next week for a simulated game and then is scheduled to pitch against Oakland on July 18.
Arizona Statewcn247.com

Arizona brings Chip Hale back to lead its baseball program

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chip Hale is returning to Arizona. The school announced that the Tigers third base coach is leaving Detroit for Tucson, where he won a national championship as a player in 1986. Hale replaces Jay Johnson, who left last week to become the coach at LSU after leading the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series. Hale was an infielder for four seasons at Arizona and is still the all-time leader in several categories, including games, hits and total bases. He went on to play seven big league seasons with Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers before becoming coach of the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders. Hale spent 15 seasons in the majors as a coach with stints at Detroit, Washington, Oakland, Arizona and the New York Mets.
MLBwcn247.com

Cubs agree to 1-year contract with backup catcher Chirinos

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract with catcher Robinson Chirinos. He figures to back up Willson Contreras. Chirinos is a .231 career hitter over parts of nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Texas, Houston and the New York Mets. He gets an $800,000 salary while in the majors and $150,000 while in the minors. The 37-year-old Chirinos broke his right wrist in spring training with the New York Yankees and was released Saturday after playing in 13 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He set career highs with 18 homers and 65 RBIs for Texas in 2018. The Cubs designated catcher Taylor Gushue for assignment.
MLBwcn247.com

Indians-Rays postponed on Tuesday; doubleheader on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field. The traditional single-admission doubleheader will start at 12:10 p.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.
NFLwcn247.com

Joker, Federer, Barty advance...Hawks promote McMillan

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic (JOH'-koh-vihch) and six-time champ Roger Federer have advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals and remain on a collision course to meet in the final. Djokovic dropped just eight games in his straight-sets victory before Federer also won in three sets. Other fourth-round winners on the men's side were Karen Khachanov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, along with Matteo Berrettini and Marton Fucsovics.
wcn247.com

Marlins' Sixto Sánchez needs surgery, will miss season

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery. Expected to be one of the mainstays in the club’s starting rotation, Sánchez has been sidelined all season because of shoulder soreness. Sánchez recently experienced a setback while increasing velocity in a throwing program.
MLBwcn247.com

Angels' Maddon: Ohtani to pitch and hit in All-Star Game

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to pitch and hit in his first All-Star Game next week. That's according to Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon. Ohtani's manager has spoken with AL manager Kevin Cash and given his encouragement to showcase the Japanese sensation’s two-way skills on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Maddon says Ohtani wants to play both ways, and Cash is on board with the plan. The current Tampa Bay manager just hasn’t figured out when Ohtani will pitch. Ohtani became the first player in major league history to be selected for an All-Star Game as both a hitter and a pitcher.
NHLwcn247.com

Wild re-sign Nick Bjugstad to 1-year, $900,000 contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract. The move brings back some depth up front. Bjugstad had six goals, 11 assists and a career-best plus-7 rating in 44 games this season. It was his first with his home-state team. The 28-year-old also had 48 hits and 22 blocked shots while playing both center and right wing. He had one goal in the playoff series against Vegas. Bjugstad became the 27th native of Minnesota to play in a game for the Wild.
MLBwcn247.com

Giants' Gausman through 6 hitless innings vs St. Louis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco right-hander Kevin Gausman hasn’t allowed a hit through six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, closing in on what would be the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season. Gausman — named an All-Star on Sunday — issued a one-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt in the first and didn’t allow another baserunner until Matt Carpenter walked with one out in the fifth. Gausman turned an inning-ending double play getting Harrison Bader to fly out and Carpenter was caught off first. Third baseman Wilmer Flores made a nifty diving stop of Edmundo Sosa’s hard grounder to start the sixth and fired to first to catch the speedy runner.
Los Angeles, CAwcn247.com

UCLA's Chris Smith won't return to basketball team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Smith, who injured his knee in January and was out the rest of his senior season, won’t be returning to UCLA’s basketball team. He announced his decision Monday night on social media. Smith could have returned in 2021-22 because the NCAA granted all seniors an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Smith is hoping the potential he displayed during his four years in Westwood is enough to parlay into a career in the NBA. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting the first eight games last season before tearing his left ACL.
MLBwcn247.com

Kim pitches Cardinals past Giants, St. Louis gets to Gausman

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim pitched seven scoreless innings, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run triple in the seventh for the first runs of the game and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped San Francisco’s three-game winning streak by beating the Giants 5-3. Kim allowed three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Donovan Solano and Steven Duggar hit RBI singles in the ninth against Alex Reyes but San Francisco’s comeback bid fell short. Giants starter Kevin Gausman didn’t allow a hit until Nolan Arenado’s one-out single in the seventh that started a two-run rally.
NHLwcn247.com

Maroon 3-peat? Lightning forward can join elite Cup company

Patrick Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning is on verge of history. He would become the fourth player in NHL history and first since 1964 to win the Stanley Cup three seasons in a row with two different teams. Maroon would be the first player to accomplish that since the expansion era began in 1967. The St. Louis native helped his hometown Blues win the Cup in 2019 for their first title in franchise history. He was with the Lightning when they won last fall.

