Update on the latest sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chip Hale is returning to Arizona. The school announced that the Tigers third base coach is leaving Detroit for Tucson, where he won a national championship as a player in 1986. Hale replaces Jay Johnson, who left last week to become the coach at LSU after leading the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series. Hale was an infielder for four seasons at Arizona and is still the all-time leader in several categories, including games, hits and total bases. He went on to play seven big league seasons with Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers before becoming coach of the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders. Hale spent 15 seasons in the majors as a coach with stints at Detroit, Washington, Oakland, Arizona and the New York Mets.