Outriders just got a chonky (3.4 GB on Steam) patch, which as promised makes some welcome improvements to its loot system. The rate for legendary item drops has been doubled, for example, and developer People Can Fly has reworked the luck system. But now that the patch notes are here, we’re thrilled to see that one of the co-op game’s most annoying bugs has finally been squashed: you no longer will have ‘new item’ notifications on everything in your inventory each time you open it up.