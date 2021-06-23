From books to biometrics: Jeff Bezos’ lasting footprint on security
When Jeff Bezos announced his plan to step down as Amazon’s CEO, tech leaders across the world paused to reflect not only the impact Bezos made on e-commerce, but also on technology and the e-commerce industry at large. Amazon has set the standard for user experiences and redefined consumer expectations, most notably through reimaging delivery and cost savings strategies through price comparison tools and subscription-based services. Perhaps less obvious, but just as important, is the superior customer experience Amazon has built around customer identity by making it nearly invisible to consumers, all without compromising security.www.securitymagazine.com