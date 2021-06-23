From books to biometrics: Jeff Bezos’ lasting footprint on security

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as CEO, replaced by Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy. Bezos served as CEO of Amazon ever since he founded the company in 1994, and he announced his intent to step down in a shareholder meeting earlier this year in May, but intends to stay on with the company as executive chair. Back in May Bezos said he wanted to spend more time focusing on his other ventures, which include the space company Blue Origin and The Washington Post. Even though he wants to focus on other endeavors, Bezos will still play a major role in the future of Amazon.