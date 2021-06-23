Cancel
Business

From books to biometrics: Jeff Bezos’ lasting footprint on security

By Ben Goodman
securitymagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jeff Bezos announced his plan to step down as Amazon’s CEO, tech leaders across the world paused to reflect not only the impact Bezos made on e-commerce, but also on technology and the e-commerce industry at large. Amazon has set the standard for user experiences and redefined consumer expectations, most notably through reimaging delivery and cost savings strategies through price comparison tools and subscription-based services. Perhaps less obvious, but just as important, is the superior customer experience Amazon has built around customer identity by making it nearly invisible to consumers, all without compromising security.

BusinessBenzinga

Jeff Bezos Is Officially No Longer The Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos has stepped down from the role of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO exactly 27 years after he founded the e-commerce and cloud services giant on July 5, 1994. What Happened: According to Amazon’s investor relations website, Bezos has moved to the role of executive chair, while Andy Jassy is now the company’s president and CEO. Amazon had announced the management change in February.
BusinessPosted by
Distractify

Did Jeff Bezos Step Down From Amazon so He Could Travel Into Space?

At this point, Jeff Bezos is synonymous with the online powerhouse Amazon, but he's changing his role in the company in a big way. As of July 5, 2021, he's no longer the CEO. From now on, Andy Jassy will take on that role, but Jeff will be the new executive chair and is still the company's largest shareholder, according to CBS.
BusinessCBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Indy100

More than 150,000 people sign petition for Jeff Bezos not to be allowed to return from space

Jeff Bezos has quite a month ahead of him. In early July, the controversial billionaire finally stepped down from his role at CEO at Amazon, though he will continue to serve as executive chair (and biggest stakeholder, with his stake being worth $180 billion). Next, Bezos will turn his attention to his most out-of-this-world endeavor yet: a departure from planet Earth itself.
BusinessFortune

What is Amazon without Jeff Bezos?

This week marks a new era for Amazon. On July 5, chief executive Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO, handing the title to longtime Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy. The date marked exactly 27 years since Bezos founded the company. This wasn't a surprise: Amazon announced in February that...
Public Safetycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Jeff Bezos Arrested And Sent To Guantanamo Bay?

A post shared on Facebook over 330 times claims Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been arrested, taken to the Guantanamo Bay detention facility and had his assets seized. There is no evidence Bezos has been arrested or sent to Guantanamo Bay. Fact Check:. Amazon announced in February Bezos would be...
Businesskamcity.com

Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon Boss

Amazon’s boss Jeff Bezos steps down today, exactly 27 years after he founded the business. In that time, he has developed a series of unusual leadership principles – which some argue are the backbone of his success. Others believe they speak to everything that is wrong with Big Tech. Talk...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Steal These Business Superpowers From Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

We've all seen the names of mega-successful entrepreneurs in the press: Musk, Bezos, Branson and the list goes on. But what makes these entrepreneurial leaders so successful? Behind each entrepreneur, there's a story with plenty of hard work and lessons learned that shaped them into today's most powerful people. By digging into their histories, you can steal their superpowers and apply them to your own life, skipping all the trials and tribulations they had to go through.
Businesscgmagonline.com

Today Andy Jassy Offically Replaces Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as CEO, replaced by Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy. Bezos served as CEO of Amazon ever since he founded the company in 1994, and he announced his intent to step down in a shareholder meeting earlier this year in May, but intends to stay on with the company as executive chair. Back in May Bezos said he wanted to spend more time focusing on his other ventures, which include the space company Blue Origin and The Washington Post. Even though he wants to focus on other endeavors, Bezos will still play a major role in the future of Amazon.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Bezos Leaves Enduring Legacy As He Steps Away As Amazon CEO

As he prepares to blast off into a new career stage, Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy after transforming Amazon from a modest online bookseller into one of the world's most powerful corporations. Bezos, 57, was set to hand over the job of Amazon chief executive on Monday to Andy...
BusinessBBC

The philosophy behind Jeff Bezos' Amazon success

In 2004, Jeff Bezos and his technical adviser Colin Bryar drove together to the city of Tacoma, an hour south of Seattle in Washington State. At that time Amazon was a multi-billion dollar company. However they were headed to Amazon's customer services centre - where they were to spend two days as customer service agents.

