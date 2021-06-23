Congratulations go to ‘Best of Best’ across county

We wanted to take a moment this week to say congratulations to the local businesses that have been chosen as the Best of the Best in our first Reader’s Choice Poll. As you no doubt recall, we made a ballot available for several weeks earlier this year for you to vote for your favorites of everything across Franklin County – the best florist, the best burger, the best car repair, the best cup of coffee, the best hair stylist, and on. With both a print and web version of the ballot available, many of you took the opportunity to shine the spotlight on your favorite attorney, doctor, employer, fast food drive-thru, event venue and more.