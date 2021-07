More than a year of mask mandates in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus has likely resulted in a stash of cloth and disposable masks somewhere in your home — which likely means that you’ve also disposed of plenty of single-use masks. That’s understandable, but I can’t help but think about all the masks that have been dropped on the streets and ended up in our waterways. While disposable masks do serve their purpose, they stand to create plenty of waste and can negatively impact the environment if not disposed of properly.