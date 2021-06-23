Cancel
Vogelbach somehow hobbles home, Brewers top Diamondbacks 5-0

By JACK THOMPSON - Associated Press
 13 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona’s defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the start. Kolten Wong led off with a home run and that was plenty for Freddy Peralta and the Brewers bullpen in a combined two-hitter. Arizona also lost star outfielder Ketel Marte, who is hitting .366. He slowed down on his way to second on a ground-rule double in the first inning and exited with tightness in his left hamstring. Vogelbach hobbled home on a single in the sixth inning when Arizona fielders didn't notice he was injured.

