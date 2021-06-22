Three Badgers make olympic teams

Sunisa Lee is soaring on the world’s stage. The Auburn Tiger is on her way to Tokyo. Lee was stellar in a world-class performance Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials, coming up clutch in the biggest moments to make top two at the meet and punch her own ticket to the Olympics. She earned automatic placement on the U.S. team by topping a field of the nation’s best, sensational again on bars and gutsy on beam.