Three Badgers make olympic teams
A student-athlete at University of Wisconsin and two alums secured their spot for their home countries olympic roster in their respective sport this weekend and will compete in Tokyo next month. Freshman swimmer Phoebe Bacon, who is coming off an NCAA title in the 200-yard backstroke, finished second in the Team USA trials and qualified to represent the United States, competing in the same event. Bacon is 18 years old and came to the Badgers from Maryland.doorcountydailynews.com