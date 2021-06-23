Back On Track Amnesty Week
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office (Birminghan Division), the Jefferson County Public Defender’s Office, the private defense bar, and the Jefferson County Criminal Judiciary, along with staff, will be on hand to coordinate a “Back On Track” program aimed to provide a plan that encourages people with “active” warrants issued for “failing to appear” for traffic, misdemeanor, and/or NON-VIOLENT FELONY OFFENSE a way to clear these warrants without arrest or detention.www.thecutoffnews.com