Jefferson County, AL

Back On Track Amnesty Week

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office (Birminghan Division), the Jefferson County Public Defender’s Office, the private defense bar, and the Jefferson County Criminal Judiciary, along with staff, will be on hand to coordinate a “Back On Track” program aimed to provide a plan that encourages people with “active” warrants issued for “failing to appear” for traffic, misdemeanor, and/or NON-VIOLENT FELONY OFFENSE a way to clear these warrants without arrest or detention.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty#District Courts#Birminghan Division#Criminal Justice Center#Lower Level Courtroom#Birmingham Division
