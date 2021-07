Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new character event with an update into Overwatch today with Ashe's Deadlock Challenge. Like other challenges, this is a chance for you to pick up a new skin for the character, along with an icon and a few sprays just for watching the Overwatch League over the next two weeks as it runs from today until July 5th. The new event comas as part of an update that officially unlocks Cross-Play into the game, and some news on new comics for people to check out. You can read mroe about all that below along with a trailer showing off the event.