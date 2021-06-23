Cancel
MLB

Schoop, Rogers lead Tigers offense in win over Cardinals

By Associated Press
WLUC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2. Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the victory for 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

www.uppermichiganssource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wluc#The Detroit Tigers#The St Louis Cardinals
