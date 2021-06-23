Cancel
Coffee County, AL

PUBLIC NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Elvin M. Alvarez and Debrarose Lucie Gratton to Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc., as nominee for Green tree Servicing LLC, dated March 11, 2014 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, in Book 668, Page 787. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to LoanCare, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, LoanCare, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Enterprise, Coffee County, Alabama on August 4, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Coffee County, Alabama, to-wit:

