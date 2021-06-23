Cancel
Portville, NY

Portville Central School Secondary English 7-12 Teaching Position The Portville

Times-Herald
 13 days ago

Portville Central School Secondary English 7-12 Teaching Position The Portville Central School District is now accepting credentials for a full time teaching position in Secondary English 7-12 for the 2021-2022 academic school year. The candidate must have New York State Certification. A letter of intent, resume, proof of certification, and official transcripts are required to be submitted. Interested candidates must apply by 3:00 PM on July 6, 2021 to: PORTVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MR. THOMAS SIMON, SUPERINTENDENT 500 ELM STREET, PO BOX 790 PORTVILLE, NY 14770 AA-EEO.

www.oleantimesherald.com
Portville, NY
