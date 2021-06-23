Bemidji police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Ridgeway Apartments

BEMIDJI -- Authorities are searching for an armed suspect following a robbery at the Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji on Tuesday. Robert Needham, 24, of Bemidji, is described as a Native American male with short black hair, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt with black lettering and black sweat pants. He is believed to be in possession of a handgun and should be considered dangerous, according to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin.