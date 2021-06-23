Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Ridgeway Apartments

redlakenationnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI -- Authorities are searching for an armed suspect following a robbery at the Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji on Tuesday. Robert Needham, 24, of Bemidji, is described as a Native American male with short black hair, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt with black lettering and black sweat pants. He is believed to be in possession of a handgun and should be considered dangerous, according to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin.

www.redlakenationnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ridgeway#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Adidas
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy