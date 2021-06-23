Cancel
Water Safety Is Always Important

By Jessica Mentzer
weeklypostnc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – As temperatures continue to climb, people are turning to beaches and pools to cool off. Having access to a water source during the summer months is a great way to relax and cool off, but there are important safety rules to follow and proactive measures that can be taken to lessen the risk of injury and death. Drowning is a silent killer that affects more than 10 people in the nation a day. It claims more lives among children than any other crisis except for congenital anomalies. Making sure that water activities are safe is always the number one priority.

