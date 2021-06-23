Cancel
Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill Chamber Of Commerce June Member Luncheon

By Mary Beth Foster
weeklypostnc.com
Cover picture for the articleMINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, June 15, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. MHCC Board of Directors President and Kim Rhodarmer (Servant’s Heart) welcomed members to the luncheon. Director Navondria Huggins (Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care) led the group in prayer, and Director Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts) led the Pledge of Allegiance. Blakley Atkins of of Farm Bureau NC received a new member plaque, and the Chamber welcomed five additional new members who were not present at the luncheon: Benjie Greene (Black’s Tire & Auto Service), Maria Frey (Pottery 51), Dawson Modern Dentistry, Mint Hill Orthodontics and Mint Hill Wealth.

