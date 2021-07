Charitable organizations need both time and money to operate and achieve their missions effectively. Which one is more important? Here are things to consider. It’s important to remember that you have limited resources. Unless you’re very wealthy, you have a limited budget. Most people are pressed for time and can’t volunteer endlessly. One great way to help charities that help you is by donating items. If you have lots of clutter, giving items away doesn’t cost you anything. This can include anything from clothing to toys to canned goods. Go to the charity’s website or contact them before sending your donation. This is also good for the environment, as it reuses items. If you want a deduction, make sure to keep proper records and get a receipt from the nonprofit. If the item is worth over $500, the IRS usually requires an appraisal.