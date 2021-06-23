Cancel
Palm Springs, CA

Man visiting Palm Springs collapsed and died during last week’s dangerous heat wave

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsNAi_0acgRl1X00

Tonight News Channel 3 has learned exclusively a man visiting the valley collapsed and later died during last week's record heat.

Geoffrey-Martin Cyr, 55, was visiting Palm Springs for the weekend. In a photo shared by friends, he is seen lounging by the pool Friday afternoon, where they said he laid for more than an hour.

The heat that day tied the record in Palm Springs: 119 degrees, one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Jill Langham, a Palm Springs resident and Cyr's friend, was planning on meeting him for a drink.

She shared text messages from his walk to the bar that are the last she ever heard from him. "...so winded! Will explain when I see you," one message read. "Inch-ing my way toward hunters! See you there."

Langham said he collapsed in the street on his way. Friends said Cyr texted them he had thrown up a couple of times. Eyewitnesses said they saw him hit the pavement before falling unresponsive.

Paramedics said his organs were failing as his blood pressure dropped – heat stroke to the extreme.

"His body temperature was at 105 degrees," Langham said. "They were unable to cool his body and he succumbed to death on Saturday evening."

And while there were telltale signs that friends say they could have picked up on, medical experts said there are other symptoms people should be able to recognize in both themselves and others.

"Dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue, upset stomach, vomiting, headache," said Dr. Timothy Rupp at JFK Memorial Hospital.

Cyr's loved ones said they were speaking out to help others stay safe through the desert summer, hoping one less person falls to tragedy because of the valley's dangerous and deadly heat.

"I do believe that this could have been prevented... It's killing my heart," Langham said. "If you’re feeling weak, if you’re feeling exhausted, I'm not sure that's the time to be taking walks or going out to a pool."

The post Man visiting Palm Springs collapsed and died during last week’s dangerous heat wave appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Related
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Hottest June on record: Palm Springs, Thermal, Anza-Borrego

All three desert climate sites recorded their hottest June on record. The National Weather Service office in San Diego shared the graphic above which shows how they compare to each other. The mean temperature calculates the maximum and minimum temperature recorded each day of the month, then averages them together. Palm Springs had a mean The post Hottest June on record: Palm Springs, Thermal, Anza-Borrego appeared first on KESQ.
Yucca Valley, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Massive search underway for high desert woman who disappeared last week

A desperate search is on for Lauren Cho, also known as "El," who mysteriously disappeared from Yucca Valley last Monday afternoon. Friends and family initially thought she walked off into the desert hills, taking with her only the clothes she was wearing. Jeff Frost is one of the people leading the search efforts. He said The post Massive search underway for high desert woman who disappeared last week appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns RV and mobile home in Desert Hot Springs, firefighter suffers heat-related illness

Firefighters responded to a burning mobile home and recreational vehicle in Desert Hot Springs today. The blaze was reported at 11:17 a.m. in the 64000 block of Douglas Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire crews said the mobile home and recreational vehicle were "fully involved in fire'' when they arrived at the The post Fire burns RV and mobile home in Desert Hot Springs, firefighter suffers heat-related illness appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

As the heat settles in, a 24-hour cooling center opens in Palm Springs

The summertime heat in the Coachella Valley is brutal for many, especially people experiencing homelessness. Cooling centers open in the summer for people to find relief. Tuesday, July 6th, a 24-hour cooling center will be available to people in the community at United Methodist Church of Palm Springs (1555 E. Alejo Rd.). This cooling center The post As the heat settles in, a 24-hour cooling center opens in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

A recap of holiday festivities: travel, fireworks, and events

The holiday weekend for July 4th was filled with a lot of travel, fireworks, and local events. California Highway Patrol is also pushing its holiday weekend efforts by continuing its maximum enforcement period. It's set to end at 11:59 pm Monday. During this period officers are expected to take the streets for targeted patrols. During The post A recap of holiday festivities: travel, fireworks, and events appeared first on KESQ.
Calexico, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Calexico fire prompts East Valley residents to receive emergency notification

A fire in Calexico that lasted overnight resulted in several East Valley residents receiving an emergency notification. The notification told people to avoid the area for the next 12 hours, however was unclear where that area was exactly. The Emergency Management Department in Riverside County said the alert originated in Imperial County. The spokesperson explained, The post Calexico fire prompts East Valley residents to receive emergency notification appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead on Palm Springs hiking trail believed to have died of heat exposure

A man found dead on a Palm Springs hiking trail Thursday night is believed to have died of heat exposure. A body was found approximately 200 yards up the North Lykken Trail in Palm Springs Thursday at around 7:50 p.m. Fire Department crews arrived at the scene and confirmed they located a male adult who The post Man found dead on Palm Springs hiking trail believed to have died of heat exposure appeared first on KESQ.
Indian Wells, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man suffers major injuries after four-vehicle crash in Indian Wells

A man has been rushed to the hospital with major injuries after a four-vehicle crash in Indian Wells Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of Fred Waring Drive and Eldorado Drive at approximately 2:58 p.m. Sgt. Deonna Pecoraro of the Riverside County Sheriff Department told News Channel 3 that deputies learned that one The post Man suffers major injuries after four-vehicle crash in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
PoliticsPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCal fireworks smoke caused worst air quality of the year

Smoke and haze filled the air Sunday night and Monday across Southern California. Experts said fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend cause the worst air quality of the year, every year. "We consistently see the worst air quality of the year during the evening of July 4th and into July 5th due to smoke The post SoCal fireworks smoke caused worst air quality of the year appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Rangers work to stop illegal campfires in San Bernardino National Forest

Rangers found more than a dozen illegal campfires in the San Bernardino National Forest over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, prompting them today to remind visitors that wildfire danger remains extremely high, and people lighting warming and cooking fires outside designated areas can face steep fines. "We really need the public's help in abiding The post Rangers work to stop illegal campfires in San Bernardino National Forest appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigation into a massive late night fire in Indio continues

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a massive blaze that caught the attention of many residents' Sunday night in Indio. Massive flames in the area of Monroe Street and Indio Boulevard can be seen in multiple videos sent in by viewers. Cal Fire says the fire ignited at around 11:40 p.m. One viewer The post Investigation into a massive late night fire in Indio continues appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Last day for public comment on proposed railway to connect Coachella Valley with Los Angeles

Public comment ends July 6 for the proposed Coachella Valley Rail. The rail would stretch across about 144 miles between downtown Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. It would connect desert communities and attractions with Los Angeles and its surrounding cities. https://youtu.be/oGgD4ts5suc Grandma Angie started taking her 5-year old granddaughter from L.A. to Palm Springs The post Last day for public comment on proposed railway to connect Coachella Valley with Los Angeles appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Outage leaves 1049 customers without power in La Quinta

The Imperial Irrigation District is working to restore power to over a thousand customers in La Quinta Monday afternoon. There was no word on what could've possibly caused the outage. IID does not have a restoration time for more customers at this time. POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage in La Quinta The post Outage leaves 1049 customers without power in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Body found in Palm Springs hiking trail Thursday night

Palm Springs police officers are investigating the death of a person whose body was found on a hiking trail Thursday night. A body was found approximately 200 yards up the North Lykken Trail near S La Miranda Road and W Ramon Road in Palm Springs. An officer at the scene told News Channel 3 that The post Body found in Palm Springs hiking trail Thursday night appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Fourth of July celebrations kick off

Residents around the Coachella Valley are coming together to celebrate the nation's birthday. In Palm Springs hundreds of people gathered at Ruth Hardy Park for food, games, activities, music, and the grand finale: a laser light show. "I think this event is definitely much more special than it has been in the past because it’s The post Palm Springs Fourth of July celebrations kick off appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire crews respond to house fire in Indio

Fire crews battled a house fire in Indio Saturday night. The fire started just before 7:00 at a home on Linda Flora street near Jackson street and Date Avenue. At one point, thick black smoke billowed from the home. Cal Fire says the home was engulfed in flames and the fire threatened a nearby residence. The post Fire crews respond to house fire in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs man accused of several bank robberies across Southern California

A 60-year-old Palm Springs man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple bank robberies across Southern California, including at least two in Riverside County. The man was arrested after allegedly robbing a CHASE Bank in Jurupa Valley on July 1. The suspect led Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies on a short pursuit after the robbery before The post Palm Springs man accused of several bank robberies across Southern California appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Southern Californians are back to traveling for the Fourth of July weekend

We're getting back into the groove of things, and the Auto Club of Southern California said people are leaving their homes this Fourth of July weekend and traveling. The Auto Club claimed 3.3 million Southern California residents will travel at least 50 miles or more from home this weekend. “The vast majority of them, 2.8 The post Southern Californians are back to traveling for the Fourth of July weekend appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Road back open after multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert causes hours-long closure

The City of Palm Desert reported Eastbound Country Club Drive was closed for several hours between Harris Lane and Washington Street due to a car crash that resulted in a chemical spill. The accident involved three different vehicles. One of those vehicles is owned by Ocean Springs Tech pool company, which was carrying several different The post Road back open after multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert causes hours-long closure appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing 11-year-old boy with valley ties found safe in Desert Hot Springs

Authorities and family confirmed Tuesday morning that Jose 'JJ' Escobedo was located safely in Desert Hot Springs. The 11-year-old boy had gone missing last Tuesday after running away from a foster care home in San Jacinto. Neighborhood ring video showed the boy running down the street just after midnight. Family spoke with News Channel 3 The post Missing 11-year-old boy with valley ties found safe in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.

