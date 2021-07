Is just over three months away, and the excitement is building! Nintendo is slowly teasing out new details via the Metroid Dread Report on the official website, and today we got a new volume. Additionally, Nintendo put out a short new trailer that shows Samus wielding a new weapon. Most of the Report (which is currently only available in Japanese) was old info, but we did get one big new detail. We know how to defeat the E.M.M.I. bots. Check out the new footage and info below!