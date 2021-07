Well, that was a reality check. As the Yankees limp out of Fenway Park after a weekend drubbing by the first-place Boston Red Sox, there’s no sugar coating the facts: Through 77 games, the Yankees are only three games over .500. Even if New York wins its next four games, a team some thought could win over 100 games will be on pace for just 88 wins. And that’s a best-case scenario. This looks and feels like a club that will win between 84-86 games.