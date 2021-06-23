Imagine the horror of the equipment manager opening...

No matter what industry you work in, a key aspect of sustaining your business is keeping your customers. In the customer-relations domain, we call this customer retention. Whether you run a retail store, restaurant, pub, supermarket, gym, or any other business, you need a reliable way to keep in touch with your customers. After all, they're customers because they like what you do, and, if they've shared their contact information with you, they want to hear more about what you have to offer. Sending them discount coupons, promotions, and special offers benefits your customers and helps ensure they remember your brand and come back to do business with you again.