Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Imagine the horror of the equipment manager opening...

By Beaufort Hokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose boxes of Hoo hats...looks orange & maroon to me! Or, maybe the Hue is a little off on my TV? 😬

virginiatech.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equipment Manager#Hue#Orange Maroon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Real Estatesportswar.com

How much higher can this real estate market go?…..

I’m easily up 20% in last 18 months. Thinking of selling now. Any thoughts on where the next 24 months will take us in the real estate market? I’m in So Cal at the beach so that’s a bit unique but the whole market is just so crazy.
Softwareopensource.com

Try Dolibarr, an open source customer relationship management platform

No matter what industry you work in, a key aspect of sustaining your business is keeping your customers. In the customer-relations domain, we call this customer retention. Whether you run a retail store, restaurant, pub, supermarket, gym, or any other business, you need a reliable way to keep in touch with your customers. After all, they're customers because they like what you do, and, if they've shared their contact information with you, they want to hear more about what you have to offer. Sending them discount coupons, promotions, and special offers benefits your customers and helps ensure they remember your brand and come back to do business with you again.
IndustrySentinel

Waste Management Equipment Market Growth Overview, Product Types & Application, Trends, Forecast From 2021-2027| Wastequip, Dover Corporation, Kirchhoff Group, McNeilus

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Waste Management Equipment market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Waste Management Equipment industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Waste Management Equipment production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Dell releases open source suite Omnia to manage AI, analytics workloads

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Dell today announced the release of Omnia, an open source software package aimed at simplifying AI and compute-intensive workload deployment and management. Developed at Dell’s High Performance Compute (HPC) and AI Innovation Lab in collaboration with Intel and Arizona State University (ASU), Omnia automates the provisioning and management of HPC, AI, and data analytics to create a pool of hardware resources.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Open Source Package Management: Balancing Power and Security

There is a wide ecosystem of open source software, and distributing it has always been a challenge. There is often a central location or index where a publisher or an individual can put their software for others to access it. Finding and consuming it, though, is another matter—where do you look for new software?
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

UP CLOSE: Ruthie’s Run stays open under new management

LAKE PLACID — Ruthie’s Run will remain open after all. Matt Gawors, of Binghamton, and his fiancee Jenna Jenks are buying the historic ski shop from Cathy and Wayne Johnston, who have run the business for the past 37 years. The sale was expected to officially go through on Tuesday, June 22.
HealthDOT med

The InterMed Group announces program to manage cyber risk in clinical medical equipment

ALACHUA, FL (June 23, 2021) The InterMed Group (www.intermed1.com) announced the formation of a cohesive cybersecurity suite of services that caters to the rising demand for stronger cyber protections within healthcare. InterMed’s program combines education, physical inventory assessment, and integrated services for prevention, detection and containment, and assimilation of results. With an increasing amount of Healthcare Technology being connected to or housing ePHI there is growing concern about cybersecurity vulnerabilities. InterMed’s holistic approach to “cyber hygiene” is designed to be paired with the medical equipment and staffing aspects of each facility; it has been designed to be implemented with minimal disruption.
Industryoutdoorchannelplus.com

Small Equipment, Big Results: (Part 3) Why Small Equipment is Right for Land Managers

In Part 3 of this short web-series, Haynes Shelton and Sam Forbes go over the impressive details of the manageable UTV equipment they used to plant a warm-season food plot in North Carolina. When these two say manageable, they don't mean really small or really cheap; rather, manageable in the sense that this equipment is easy to transport into the field, easy to fit in tight spaces and easy to maintain and operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy