Sponsored ContentA “Dreamy” Hawaiian-Themed Drink — Tribe’s CBD Sleeping Giant Cocktail

The Sleeping Giant may be a “sleeper” in the Tiki cocktail pantheon, but that doesn’t mean you should pass it by. Indeed, if you love tropical-themed drinks, you’ll be glad you didn’t hit the “snooze” on this boozy beverage! Whenever you need to take a mental trip to Maui, the Sleeping Giant could help get you there.

Please add a pinch of Tribe’s CBD oil to your Sleeping Giant cocktail for an extra dose of serenity. Even a small amount of CBD could add incredible effects to this tasty tropical drink.

CBD Sleeping Giant Recipe

Chances are, you’ll easily find all of the ingredients for this cocktail at your local supermarket—except orgeat. Indeed, if you’re not familiar with Tiki drinks, you probably don’t know what this ingredient is.

Basically, orgeat is a simple syrup variation that has heavy traces of almonds. Although there’s some variation in how different manufacturers make this syrup, many also include hints of rose water and orange extract. By far, the most popular drink that features orgeat is the Mai Tai, but it makes an appearance in many other Tiki-themed cocktails.

If you’re having trouble finding orgeat in a nearby liquor store, it’s OK to sub with almond syrup. For those who are more ambitious, you could research a few DIY orgeat recipes online.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz orange juice

1 ½ oz pineapple juice

1 oz rum

½ oz sweet & sour

¼ oz orgeat

½ oz Tribe CBD oil

Mint sprig

Directions

Pour OJ, pineapple juice, light rum, orgeat, and sweet & sour into a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and shake for a few seconds.

Strain into an ice-filled highball glass.

Top with Tribe CBD oil and a mint sprig.

While you’re serving this cool beverage, feel free to use this fun icebreaker: “Do you know where Sleeping Giant mountain is?” Trick question! There are two Sleeping Giant mountains in the USA! Arguably, the more famous of these two is in the tiny town of Hamden, Connecticut. However, there’s also a magnificent Sleeping Giant mountain in Hawaii (which may have been the inspiration for this cocktail’s name).

As the name suggests, both of these mountains look eerily similar to a sleeping human figure. Don’t believe us? Well then, go ahead and search for them on Google Images!

