Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mint Hill, NC

Excellence, Not Perfection

By Ayana Dixon
weeklypostnc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINT HILL, NC – There is a difference between striving for perfection and striving for excellence. When we reach for perfection, we don’t allow ourselves to make mistakes. When we strive for perfection in anything we do, we don’t allow ourselves the opportunity to grow and develop in the skill that we are attempting to master. As parents, we can unknowingly pass on this perfectionist mindset to our children. The perfectionist mindset truly puts our children at a disadvantage. The perfectionist mindset does not allow space to experiment and try new things. If we recognize the perfectionist mentality in ourselves or our children, how can we change it? What can we do to move from a perfectionist mindset to one that seeks excellence? Striving for excellence means that in everything we do, we do our best with the willingness to learn from our mistakes. Striving for excellence means that we set high standards with the understanding that it takes consistency, commitment and a positive attitude to achieve our goals. Having a mindset that embraces the pursuit of excellence also cultivates a love for trying and learning new things. Those who strive for excellence gain confidence as they work toward their goals and are motivated from within to achieve. Achievement is within our reach when we give ourselves permission to make mistakes and learn from them.

www.weeklypostnc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kumon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy