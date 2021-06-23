Inspection of online food sales up in Czech Republic during pandemic

It may get a bad rap from some, but using certain frozen ingredients can make whipping up a meal a much easier process. The coldest corner of your kitchen is a reliably safe way to keep your meat, veggies, or fruit edible for longer. But you might want to check what you're reaching for in the freezer the next time you go to prepare yourself some dinner, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that one specific product could make you seriously sick. Read on to see which food you should throw out right now.