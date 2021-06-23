Cancel
Public Health

Inspection of online food sales up in Czech Republic during pandemic

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority (SZPI) has revealed how inspectors had to focus more on online sales because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The agency did more than 1,000 inspections that focused on online sales from 616 firms at 806 establishments, according to its annual report. This was because of an increase in the turnover of e-shops with foodstuffs and the sale of food through social networks and online markets.

