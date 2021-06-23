Cancel
Public Health

Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID

redlakenationnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government records obtained by a government watchdog group. Secret Service records show that 881 people on the agency payroll were diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, according to documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. More than 11% of Secret Service employees were infected.

www.redlakenationnews.com
