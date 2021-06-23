Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Toxoplasma gondii tops risk ranking list in Norway

By Joe Whitworth
foodsafetynews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToxoplasma gondii is at the top of a risk ranking report of 20 pathogens in Norway. It was followed by Campylobacter, Echinococcus multilocularis, enterohaemorrhagic E. coli (EHEC), Listeria monocytogenes, and non-typhoidal Salmonella, according to the Norwegian Scientific Committee for Food and Environment (VKM). The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) commissioned...

www.foodsafetynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Contaminated Water#Ehec#Vkm#Norwegian#Eu#Food Safety News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
World
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
AnimalsScience Daily

Cat-borne parasite Toxoplasma induces fatally bold behavior in hyena cubs

Best known for its presence in house cats and a tendency to infect and alter the behaviors of rodents and humans, the parasite Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) is also associated with bold behavior among wild hyena cubs and risk of death during interactions with lions, finds new research from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Study finds Cryptosporidium outbreak linked to boxed salad

An outbreak of cryptosporidium that affected 40 people in Ireland this past year has been linked to salad from one farm. A cluster of cryptosporidiosis cases was reported from a South Dublin laboratory in July 2020. All sick people were interviewed, and environmental health officers did 110 inspections to collect food and water samples at businesses in which suspected cases had food in the 14 days before onset of symptoms.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Survey finds more cleaning awareness since COVID-19

A survey in the United Kingdom has found people are more aware of cleanliness because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is still room for improvement. Harrison Wipes wanted to understand to what extent attitudes toward cleaning have changed in the UK public and what the situation will look like post-COVID. In May, the firm surveyed 359 people in the UK online in association with Toluna.
ScienceMedical News Today

Probiotic ‘yeast robots’ may one day treat IBD

The community of bacteria living inside the human gut plays a role in many human health conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Researchers have developed a multifunctional “designer” probiotic to treat various facets of IBD. It reduces inflammation, reverses tissue damage, and restores the gut microbiome in a mouse model.
Cancerdallassun.com

How UVB light is linked to colorectal cancer risk

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Inadequate exposure to Ultraviolet B (UVB) light from the sun may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, particularly in older age groups, according to a collaborative study conducted by a team of international researchers using data on 186 countries. The findings were...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

6 Foods That Will Rev Your Liver Metabolism and Burn Stubborn Belly Fat

Shrink your waistline with tasty treats! Here are six foods that are sure to speed your liver metabolism and burn belly fat. Snacking on one cup of berries (fresh or frozen) daily could melt four pounds — and three inches — off your waistline this month! That’s the word from Cleveland Clinic researchers, who say that berry compounds (carotenoids) switch on the genes that help you quickly break down stored abdominal fat for fuel.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Fight Inflammation, Weight Gain, and Disease with This Delicious Tea

Inflammation is the body’s normal response to invaders. When harmful substances enter our body, the immune system reacts to create an inflammatory response that helps protect us from infections and diseases. However, chronic inflammation is a whole other ball game. When we’re chronically inflamed, the body starts to attack healthy cells, making us more susceptible to issues like weight gain, fatigue, bloating, and a number of other serious health conditions. Luckily, supplementing our diet with natural, anti-inflammatory foods is a great way to nix inflammation and restore our good health. Enter raspberry leaf tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy