Trevon Grimes: Waived with injury settlement

Grimes (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Eagles and was waived off injured reserve Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The 22-year-old reverted to Philadelphia's injured reserve after being waived/injured by the team earlier in June, and he'll now return to free agency. Grimes could have spent the entire season on injured reserve without the injury settlement, so he may be able to see the field this season if he can find a new team.