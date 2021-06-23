Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trevon Grimes: Waived with injury settlement

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Grimes (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Eagles and was waived off injured reserve Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The 22-year-old reverted to Philadelphia's injured reserve after being waived/injured by the team earlier in June, and he'll now return to free agency. Grimes could have spent the entire season on injured reserve without the injury settlement, so he may be able to see the field this season if he can find a new team.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles#Siriusxm Nfl Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
247Sports

Arthur Smith reveals why Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts instead of QB

After serving various roles with the Tennessee Titans since 2011, Arthur Smith gets his first chance to be an NFL head coach this season with the Atlanta Falcons. Smith was hired to take over a team that finished 4-12 last year and owned the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft.
talesbuzz.com

Giants waive running back Ryquell Armstead

The Giants on Thursday waived running back Ryquell Armstead, a player they claimed off waivers from the Jaguars in May. Armstead, a 2019 fifth round pick out of Temple, had 108 rushing yards for the Jaguars as a rookie. But he missed the entire 2020 season battling through COVID-19 issues...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Waive WR Jon’Vea Johnson

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially placed WR Jon’Vea Johnson on waivers Monday. Johnson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Toledo back in 2019. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Cowboys. However, Dallas waived him a year later and eventually signed him to their practice squad. Dallas brought...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Dallas Cowboys Need a Big Season from Cornerback Trevon Diggs

As the 2020 season went along, one of the major issues that stood out was the lack of depth at cornerback. With injuries throughout the year to Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown, and then-rookie Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys struggled to stop opponents in the passing game. Practice squad player Rashard Robinson saw a significant amount of snaps for the Cowboys, which led to a major focus this offseason.
USA Today

Jets TE Trevon Wesco 'embracing' switch to fullback in Mike LaFleur's offense

Mike LaFleur’s scheme requires a fullback, but the Jets didn’t sign or draft one this offseason. That seemingly left a pretty big gap in the offense. Rather than look at other options, LaFleur confirmed the Jets’ fullback will likely be the 2019 fourth-round tight end. “Yes, he is our fullback...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Raiders Sign Second-Round S Trevon Moehrig

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they signed second-round S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year rookie contract. The Raiders have now signed all but two of their 2021 draft picks:. Round Player Pos. Note. 1 Alex Leatherwood G Signed. 2 Trevon Moehrig S Signed. 3 Malcolm Koonce DE. 3...
St. Augustine Record

Exclusive: IMG Academy DB Trevon Howard reveals college decision

Editor’s Note: IMG Academy rising senior safety Trevon Howard has written the following first-person story to announce where he’ll play college football. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Howard began his varsity career at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he won a state title in 2018. Howard transferred to IMG in 2020 and helped the Ascenders win the national championship last fall.
College Sports247Sports

TCU lands DT Trevon McAlpine

TCU's momentum on the recruiting trail is continuing as they've landed their third commitment this week with Saraland (Al) defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine committing to the Frogs. He released the news via his Twitter account. McAlpine is the third commitment for the Frogs this week. On Monday they added a...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Steelers Waive/Injured DE Demarcus Christmas

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers waived DE Demarcus Christmas with an injury designation on Thursday. Christmas will revert to the team’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers. Christmas, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks Waive Highly Touted UDFA Tamorrion Terry

There aren't many positives to holding just three picks in a draft, but the Seahawks felt confident their lack of capital would help them in one aspect this past April: signing undrafted free agents. Less picks naturally means more roster spots and more opportunity for those that make it through the event's seven rounds without a call, making them one of the more attractive destinations.
NBAWNBA.com

Lynx Waive Guard Rachel Banham

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve today announced the team has waived guard Rachel Banham. Banham saw action in 14 contests with Minnesota this season. In 11.5 minutes per game, she held averages of 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She saw her best game of the season in the June 6th contest against Atlanta, where she tallied a season-high 13 points, shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-3 from deep.
sportsmediapass.com

Lauren Cox Waived by Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever waived forward Lauren Cox on Sunday. Cox was the Fever’s first-round pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Cox was the third overall pick just a year ago. However, in her first season in Indiana, it did not go according to plan. The forward contracted COVID-19 before training camp and did not return until Indiana was four games in. Nevertheless, Cox managed to play 14 games while in the bubble.
ESPN

Seattle Storm waive veteran Candice Dupree

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Storm waived Candice Dupree on Friday after she failed to find a consistent role with the team. Dupree is second all time in games played in WNBA history and recently moved into fourth place on the league's all-time scoring list. But after being a primary contributor early in the season, Dupree saw her playing time diminish significantly in recent weeks. Dupree played less than seven minutes in Seattle's overtime loss to Las Vegas last weekend.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Extension Talks For Vikings S Harrison Smith Have Picked Up “Significantly”

According to Darren Wolfson, extensions talks between the Vikings and S Harrison Smith have picked up “significantly.”. Wolfson expects the two sides to work out a new deal and potentially announce it on the first day of training camp later this month. The 32-year-old Smith has been a key player...
Las Vegas, NVWNBA.com

Aces Waive Second-Year Forward Joyner Holmes

LAS VEGAS, NV (June 28, 2021)—Las Vegas Aces General Manager Dan Padover announced today that the team waived second-year forward Joyner Holmes. Las Vegas originally signed the 6-3 Texas Longhorns grad on May 29. Holmes played in four games for the Aces, averaging 3.3 points while making 50.0 percent of her shots from the field.
steelersnow.com

Steelers All 90: RB Trey Edmunds

All 90 is a Pittsburgh Steelers Now series profiling each of the 90 members of the Steelers 2021 offseason roster. Acquired: The Steelers signed Edmunds to their practice squad on Sept. 5, 2018. He’s been on either the team’s practice squad or active roster ever since. Last season: Edmunds was...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 free-agent wide receivers who could replace Ventell Bryant at camp

Which free-agent wide receivers could the Carolina Panthers target if they decide to release suspended Ventell Bryant before training camp?. It’s fair to say Ventell Bryant hasn’t done himself any favors heading into training camp. The wide receiver was suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Meaning the Carolina Panthers now have a big decision to make regarding the former Temple standout.
NBAwomenshoopsworld.com

Waiving sucks

Storm analysis at the halfway mark. The Mystics hope to be playing their best basketball later this season. The Liberty now have their own locker room. ESPN’s power rankings for the week have Las Vegas on top. WNBA player news:. Chiney Ogwumike put her body first and sat out last...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: On base thrice in loss

Arenado went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. The slugger continues to get on base at a torrid pace, as he now owns a .395 OBP across his last nine games. Arenado has a solid-but-unspectacular .267 average during that stretch, but he's also drawn seven walks in addition to lacing eight hits, six (four doubles, two home runs) of which have gone for extra bases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy