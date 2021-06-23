Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Lawsuits piling up against baby food firms over potential damage to infant brain development

By Jonan Pilet
foodsafetynews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are reports of more than 80 lawsuits filed against firms that were named in a February congressional report about highly dangerous levels of arsenic and other poisons in baby food. The report, requested by federal legislators in November 2019, reviewed four toxic heavy metals: inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium and...

www.foodsafetynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Baby Food#Happy Family Organics#Parent S Choice#Plum Organics#Sprout Organic Foods#The U S District Court#Beech Nut#Food Safety And Quality#Food Safety News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
News Break
FDA
Related
Food SafetyNewsweek

Listeria Symptoms Explained As Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken

American multinational Tyson Foods recalled nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products last week after authorities became aware of three listeriosis cases—one of whom died. Listeriosis is a potentially serious infection caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, that can cause a variety of symptoms. The most common route of...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

The so-far tiny Listeria outbreak behind massive recall of Tyson chicken

Two Listeria monocytogenes illnesses in Texas and one in Deleware with one death between them is so far a small outbreak that’s brought on Saturday night’s massive recall of Tyson chicken. Tyson’s Dexter, MO unit recalled almost 8,5 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products because of those illnesses. See...
Boise, IDPost Register

Albertsons' supplier Tyson Foods issues recall on shredded roasted chicken

BOISE, Idaho -- Albertsons Companies announces the removal of certain Signature Café Shredded Roasted Chicken items, due to a recall initiated by Tyson Foods, Inc. The chicken has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected Tyson product was produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between...
California Statefoodsafetynews.com

Food firms in Texas and California warned over import violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems. The FDA frequently redacts parts of warning letters posted for public view.
ScienceChronicle

Duke Human Vaccine Institute develops potential coronavirus vaccine to protect against variants, future outbreaks

Researchers at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute have created a vaccine with the potential to protect against multiple types of coronavirus. The new pan-coronavirus vaccine, which has had promising results in protecting mice and monkeys from a variety of coronavirus infections, could be useful as a booster shot and a way to vaccinate against new variants of SARS-CoV-2. It could also help prevent more coronavirus outbreaks in the future.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

New Delta Covid-19 Variant Of Concern Circulating Locally, Health Officials Warn Residents And Encourage Vaccine As Best Tool Against Infection

Humboldt County’s Public Health Officer anticipated the arrival of the deadly Delta COVID-19 mutation while talking to reporters on June 30th. “While we’ve only had a handful of Delta variants here in Humboldt County, I don’t suspect it’ll be very long until we see the vast majority of cases are going to be Delta variant here.” As it turns out, the week was not over before the Health Department gave notice to the public that Delta had arrived on the North Coast.
Delaware Statedelawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware reports 1 illness linked to Tyson precooked frozen chicken products

The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed one case of Listeria associated with a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to recalled Tyson Foods ready-to-eat chicken products. The products were sold through a variety of channels including supermarkets and food service. Two other cases are confirmed in Texas....
Goddard, KSclassiccountry1070.com

Amended lawsuit filed against Goddard wildlife park over virus outbreak

An amended lawsuit has been filed against Tanganyika Wildlife Park after several people got sick from visiting Tanganyika’s splash park. Patterson Legal Group is representing 47 people who became sick after visiting, and this updated suit covers all the plaintiffs together, instead of having multiple petitions. Tanganyika is accused of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 1

Community Policy