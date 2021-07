ST. LOUIS - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today attended the Greater St. Louis, Inc.’s Illinois Public Affairs Network virtual speaker series event and met with business and economic leaders from the Greater St. Louis metro area. Duckworth and the group discussed the path to rebuilding our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, Scott Air Force Base’s role as an economic driver in the region and her Senate-passed Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which would invest more than $35 billion for water resource development projects across the country with a focus on upgrading aging infrastructure, addressing the threat of climate change on our water systems, investing in new technologies, and providing assistance to marginalized communities.