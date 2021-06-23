BCHC Auxiliary awards scholarships
INDEPENDENCE – On June 3, the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary held its annual scholarship presentation at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Each year, the BCHC Auxiliary awards scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to graduating seniors from the East Buchanan, Independence, and Jesup school districts, and also awards scholarships to non-traditional students entering into or continuing their education in a human health care related field.www.communitynewspapergroup.com