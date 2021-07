Do you love animals? Want to help the homeless cats and dogs in the community? Miss the cuddles and companionship of an animal but not sure if you can make the permanent commitment of ownership? Well we have the answer for you! Fostering! Here at HSIMC we have a wonderful foster program that allows for you to help an animal out for a couple days to a few weeks. We have cat and dog foster coordinators who help match you with a foster who would best fit in your home. You get to bring the animal home to spend time with you and they get a break from their kennels. While in your home it give us a chance to learn so much about them. Such as if they are house broken, cat social, dog social, kid friendly, or maybe best in a single animal home. In return your insight helps get the animal adopted. Its a win win. We would love to expand our foster team. We have many cats on site in need fosters as well as adult dogs. If this sounds like a fit for you, please fill out our foster application out on our website at mendohumanesociety.com. Once an application is filled out one of our foster coordinator will be in touch!